One in five Dundee city centre units lie empty as new figures reveal increase

The number of vacant units in Dundee city centre has risen again as new figures reveal one in five are lying empty.

Council data shows that in 2024/25, 19.8% of all units in the city centre were vacant. This is up from the 17.7% figure reported in 2023/24.

It is also higher than the data recorded in 2022/23. In this period, 18% of units were lying empty.

The latest figures were revealed in a new report detailing the progress being made on the Council Plan 2022-2027.

This sets out the main priorities for the local authority and the ‘key’ actions it will need to take to achieve them.

Among the targets is to keep the total number of empty units in the city centre around 12.4%.

The update report outlines that the council remains “committed” to bringing vacant units “back to life” to make the city centre “vibrant”.

It adds that the council are making “significant strides to improving public spaces”, including “pedestrian areas and green spaces to make the city centre more attractive”.

Vacancy rates a ‘challenge’ for council

Dundee City Council has previously conceded that the town vacancy rates continue to be a “challenge” for the local authority.

In April, The Courier reported on the struggle in fortunes for the Murraygate – the area with the highest vacancy rate of any city centre shopping street.

Around a dozen units on the once busy thoroughfare lie empty.

And earlier this week The Courier revealed that nearly half of the units inside the Wellgate Centre will be empty once toy chain The Entertainer shuts its doors.

The shop occupies a large space on the centre’s ground floor, flanked on each side by the huge empty former TJ Hughes/Smart Foods and Virgin Media shops.

The Entertainer is earmarked to close on January 5 – meaning 22 out of the 46 units at Wellgate Shopping Centre will be vacant.