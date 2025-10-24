One in five Dundee city centre units lie empty as new figures reveal increase

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
One in five Dundee city centre units lie empty as new figures reveal increase

Council data shows that in 2024/25, 19.8% of all units in the city centre were vacant.

By Laura Devlin
Murraygate, Dundee
Empty units on Dundee's Murraygate. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

The number of vacant units in Dundee city centre has risen again as new figures reveal one in five are lying empty.

Council data shows that in 2024/25, 19.8% of all units in the city centre were vacant. This is up from the 17.7% figure reported in 2023/24.

It is also higher than the data recorded in 2022/23. In this period, 18% of units were lying empty.

The latest figures were revealed in a new report detailing the progress being made on the Council Plan 2022-2027.

The vacancy rate is higher than the council’s target. Image: Fraser Macpherson.

This sets out the main priorities for the local authority and the ‘key’ actions it will need to take to achieve them.

Among the targets is to keep the total number of empty units in the city centre around 12.4%.

The update report outlines that the council remains “committed” to bringing vacant units “back to life” to make the city centre “vibrant”.

It adds that the council are making “significant strides to improving public spaces”, including “pedestrian areas and green spaces to make the city centre more attractive”.

Vacancy rates a ‘challenge’ for council

Dundee City Council has previously conceded that the town vacancy rates continue to be a “challenge” for the local authority.

In April, The Courier reported on the struggle in fortunes for the Murraygate – the area with the highest vacancy rate of any city centre shopping street.

Around a dozen units on the once busy thoroughfare lie empty.

Murraygate, Dundee
The Murraygate has the most empty units. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

And earlier this week The Courier revealed that nearly half of the units inside the Wellgate Centre will be empty once toy chain The Entertainer shuts its doors.

The shop occupies a large space on the centre’s ground floor, flanked on each side by the huge empty former TJ Hughes/Smart Foods and Virgin Media shops.

The Entertainer is earmarked to close on January 5 – meaning 22 out of the 46 units at Wellgate Shopping Centre will be vacant.

Conversation