Dachshund’s death in Dundee sparks war of words between owner and dog walker

Claire Weir says the loss of Pebble has caused her family "grief, pain and trauma".

By Andrew Robson
Dachshunds Millie and Pebble.
Dachshunds Millie and Pebble. Image: Claire Weir

The death of a dog who went missing while in the care of a Dundee walker has sparked a furious online row.

Claire Weir’s two dachshunds, Millie and Pebble, disappeared after running off at Clearwater Park, off Arbroath Road, on Tuesday, October 14.

At the time, they were being looked after by Emily Brough, who runs Harvey Dylan’s Pet Co.

Pebble was later put to sleep after being found with serious injuries.

The tragedy has led to a war of words after Claire accused the dog walker of “not taking responsibility”.

But Emily has defended her handling of the situation and insists it has been her “worst nightmare”.

Claire told The Courier: “It’s been such a difficult time, and you can really tell that Millie is pining for her sister.”

Millie and Pebble could not be traced initially despite extensive searches using drones, and help from members of the Missing Pets, Dundee and Angus Facebook Group.

Claire says the first sighting came more than 24 hours after the disappearance, when a member of the public spotted one of the dogs on the A92 near The Bell Tree pub on Lawers Drive.

Dog put to sleep after going missing at Dundee park

However, after rushing her pet pooch to the vet, Claire was told Pebble had a smashed pelvis and spinal cord damage and would have to be put to sleep.

Thankfully, Millie was spotted near Dobbies Garden Centre in Ethiebeaton Park at around 4pm on Saturday – four days after first going missing – and was largely unscathed.

But in the days since, a war of words has erupted on Facebook.

Speaking to The Courier, Claire added: “I never let my dogs off the lead, and any suggestion that we agreed to let them off is rubbish.”

Pebble was put down after suffering serious injuries while missing.
Pebble was put down after suffering serious injuries while missing. Image: Claire Weir

“She has caused our family so much grief and trauma, and not once has she taken responsibility for losing my dogs.”

Her response came an hour after a post from Emily claimed she “did everything in her power” to get the dogs back at first, but stopped after she was faced with “horrific threats of violence and abuse”.

It added: “I can assure you all that I do absolutely care about this situation and especially the outcome.

“It’s my worst nightmare. My whole life has been dedicated to animals, and becoming the best possible carer for your pets.”

Both parties have made subsequent Facebook posts since.

Two days later, a post on Harvey Dylan’s Pet Co page claimed the case was “now in the hands of police and solicitors.”

“Hoping this all dies down, and we can begin to resolve this as civil adults,” it added.

‘It’s been such a difficult time’

However, Claire – who lives in Mill o Mains – hit back with: “This woman will not let our family grieve.

“The police have just been for my side of the story and to ask me if I would be happy to speak with Emily so we could be amicable; she’s had all week to be amicable.”

Speaking to The Courier, she added: “It’s been such a difficult time, and you can really tell that Millie is pining for her sister.

“They were part of the same litter and have been together their whole lives, Pebble was always so protective of Millie.

“I also want to say a massive thank you to the volunteers who helped us look for them; everyone was absolutely amazing – as were the two people who found my dogs.”

It’s understood that Police Scotland has spoken to both individuals, but no crime has been reported.

The Courier has made several attempts to contact Emily Brough for comment, but has not received a response.

