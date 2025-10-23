Drivers face two weeks of Tay Road Bridge overnight closures

Drivers are set to face two weeks of overnight closures on the Tay Road Bridge between Dundee and Fife.

The A92 crossing will shut between 12.20am and 5am for two nights next week, and three nights the following week, beginning November 3.

The closure is to facilitate works for a cathode protection project to prevent corrosion.

The bridge will close in the early hours of the morning on the following dates, according to the Tay Road Bridge X account.

Wednesday October 29

Thursday October 30

Tuesday November 4

Wednesday November 5

Thursday November 6

It comes as the A92 in Fife is set to close for four nights due to resurfacing works.

The A92 will be shut overnight to the south of the junction with the A913 between October 28 and 31.