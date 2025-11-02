Gallery: Dundee Day of the Dead event at Fat Sam’s draws over-30s crowd for Halloween fun

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Gallery: Dundee Day of the Dead event at Fat Sam’s draws over-30s crowd for Halloween fun

Partygoers embrace Halloween vibes with creative costumes.

Over-30s enjoyed Halloween fancy dress and dancing at Fat Sam’s Day of the Dead party. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
By Emma Grady, Katherine Ferries, Kenny Smith

Fat Sam’s hosted a spooktacular Disco vs Dance Days Day of the Dead bash on Saturday November 1 2025.

The over-30s afternoon disco brought together partygoers, many of whom embraced the Halloween vibes with creative costumes.

Throughout the event, timeless, ‘fang-tastic beats’ were played as clubbers hit the dance floor.

Courier photographer Kenny Smith was there to capture all the Halloween fun!

Bright colours, bold outfits and endless dancing. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
80s themed outfits. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Fat Sam’s in Dundee hosted a lively Day of the Dead celebration for the over-30s crowd. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Guests enjoyed a lively mix of music, dancing and colourful Halloween fun. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
From music to costumes, the Day of the Dead celebration had it all. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Day of the Dead at Fat Sam’s in Dundee. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Louise isn’t afraid of ghosts. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
The dance floor was buzzing with energy, music and playful Halloween costumes. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Partygoers embraced the music and danced in style all afternoon at Fat Sam’s.Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Guests embraced the spirit of Halloween with fun costumes. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Fat Sam’s hosted a lively Day of the Dead celebration in Dundee. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Costumes, music and fun. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Partygoers got creative with their Halloween costumes at Fat Sam’s on Saturday. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Saturday’s Day of the Dead celebration at Fat Sam’s. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Over-30s embraced 80s classics and Halloween fancy dress at Fat Sam’s. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
A busy dance floor and nonstop energy made Saturday at Fat Sam’s unforgettable. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Saturday at Fat Sam’s saw Disco Days vs Dance Days collide for a fun-filled Day of the Dead bash. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
The dance floor was alive with colourful outfits. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Guests brought their costumes and smiles for an unforgettable Day of the Dead at Fat Sam’s. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Over-30s enjoyed the event. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Wicked Witch Freya Pearl from Tayport. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
From creative costumes to nonstop dancing, Saturday at Fat Sam’s was full of Halloween fun. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Partygoers got dressed in Halloween fancy dress. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

 

Gemma Gerrie, barmaid. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Partygoers got dressed in Halloween fancy dress at Fat Sam’s on Saturday and danced the day away. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Day of the Dead Fat Sam’s in Dundee. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

