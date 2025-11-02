Dundee Gallery: Dundee Day of the Dead event at Fat Sam’s draws over-30s crowd for Halloween fun Partygoers embrace Halloween vibes with creative costumes. Over-30s enjoyed Halloween fancy dress and dancing at Fat Sam’s Day of the Dead party. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson By Emma Grady, Katherine Ferries, Kenny Smith November 2 2025, 12:37pm November 2 2025, 12:37pm Share Gallery: Dundee Day of the Dead event at Fat Sam’s draws over-30s crowd for Halloween fun Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/dundee/5359353/day-of-the-dead-disco-dundee-fat-sams-photo-gallery/ Copy Link Fat Sam’s hosted a spooktacular Disco vs Dance Days Day of the Dead bash on Saturday November 1 2025. The over-30s afternoon disco brought together partygoers, many of whom embraced the Halloween vibes with creative costumes. Throughout the event, timeless, ‘fang-tastic beats’ were played as clubbers hit the dance floor. Courier photographer Kenny Smith was there to capture all the Halloween fun! Bright colours, bold outfits and endless dancing. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson 80s themed outfits. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson Fat Sam’s in Dundee hosted a lively Day of the Dead celebration for the over-30s crowd. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson Guests enjoyed a lively mix of music, dancing and colourful Halloween fun. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson From music to costumes, the Day of the Dead celebration had it all. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson Day of the Dead at Fat Sam’s in Dundee. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson Louise isn’t afraid of ghosts. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson The dance floor was buzzing with energy, music and playful Halloween costumes. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson Partygoers embraced the music and danced in style all afternoon at Fat Sam’s.Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson Guests embraced the spirit of Halloween with fun costumes. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson Fat Sam’s hosted a lively Day of the Dead celebration in Dundee. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson Costumes, music and fun. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson Partygoers got creative with their Halloween costumes at Fat Sam’s on Saturday. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson Saturday’s Day of the Dead celebration at Fat Sam’s. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson Over-30s embraced 80s classics and Halloween fancy dress at Fat Sam’s. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson A busy dance floor and nonstop energy made Saturday at Fat Sam’s unforgettable. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson Saturday at Fat Sam’s saw Disco Days vs Dance Days collide for a fun-filled Day of the Dead bash. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson The dance floor was alive with colourful outfits. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson Guests brought their costumes and smiles for an unforgettable Day of the Dead at Fat Sam’s. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson Over-30s enjoyed the event. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson Wicked Witch Freya Pearl from Tayport. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson From creative costumes to nonstop dancing, Saturday at Fat Sam’s was full of Halloween fun. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson Partygoers got dressed in Halloween fancy dress. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson Gemma Gerrie, barmaid. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson Partygoers got dressed in Halloween fancy dress at Fat Sam’s on Saturday and danced the day away. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson Day of the Dead Fat Sam’s in Dundee. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson