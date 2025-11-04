New photos reveal neglect at Camperdown – what can be done to fix the park?

Looking at the overgrown, ankle-deep grass – littered with empty Irn-Bru bottles and Red Bull cans – it’s hard to believe these were once pristine fairways.

The old sand dunes of the former Camperdown Golf Course have turned into muddy craters, with the occasional rotting tee hinting at a livelier past.

Aside from a couple of rough walkways cut through the grass, the land appears to have been left entirely untended by Dundee City Council since it closed the municipal course in 2020.

Sadly, the rest of Camperdown Country Park – Dundee’s largest green space – doesn’t fare much better.

I discovered more when I headed out on a walk with DC Thomson photographer Kenny Smith.

After seeing regular posts on social media about the park’s condition, I wanted to see the situation firsthand.

In July 2024, Strathmartine Liberal Democrat Daniel Coleman condemned the deterioration of the former golf course, mansion, public toilets and duck pond.

At the time, council leader John Alexander admitted the “embarrassing neglect” stemmed from a lack of funding and said major improvements were needed.

But more than a year later, there’s little sign of change.

The spectacular neo-Classical Camperdown House stands overlooking the former golf course. It was once home to the busy golf club, cafe, exhibition space, and function rooms.

Boarded up Camperdown house no longer in use

Now, the council-owned building is a shell: its walls streaked with mould, its windows boarded up. Weeds creep up to the doors.

It’s a miracle it hasn’t been set alight like so many other disused buildings in the city. Although the numerous CCTV cameras suggest the local authority fears exactly that.

The same can’t be said for a scorched picnic bench outside.

Further along the old course, we find debris from a car, storm-damaged trees which haven’t been cleared, and a muddy landslide caused by what looks like a burst drainpipe.

We head to the pirate-themed play park, where concerns were recently raised about damaged equipment.

At the entrance, we’re greeted by the old pay point. It stands beneath a sign that reads: “Warning: Dangerous Building.”

Just what every parent wants to see on a family day out.

Opposite stands a pavilion with part of its roof blown off.

The atmosphere is desolate.

Playpark full of broken equipment

The large playpark is split into four age-appropriate sections. It has a decent offering, with sandpits, storytelling circles, slides, seesaws, and monkey bars.

But the amount of damaged, broken or unusable equipment is shocking. That includes a zip line and a set of swings.

A large wooden climbing frame has been fenced off. The gaping, rotted hole at its base makes it too dangerous to use.

The public toilets are housed in a scruffy building nearby. They are closed during our visit and litter is scattered across the site.

The outdoor gym has more unusable equipment than working pieces. Much of it has been vandalised or is missing parts altogether.

We pass the Camperdown Wildlife Centre, one of Dundee’s most popular tourist attractions.

With its damaged signage and overgrown weeds, it’s clear the scruffy building has seen better days. I wonder what kind of impression it leaves on visitors to the city.

Finally, we squelch towards the duck ponds – a depressing sight.

What was once a tranquil spot now resembles a swamp: covered with algae, unmaintained, and completely devoid of ducks.

Burn out car left abandoned for months

Behind us sits a burnt-out car, abandoned for nearly two months.

Ironically, it’s become more of an attraction than the pond itself – a young couple stopping to peer through its shattered windows as we approach.

It’s just one of several burnt-out vehicles that have been left to rust in the park over the years.

There have also been reports of youths tearing through the ancient woodland on e-scooters and bikes, easily slipping in through gaps in the broken “protective” fencing.

On my return to the car park, I stop to speak to dog walker Danny Devine on the former golf course.

The 69-year-old from Fintry has been visiting the park for 50 years and has witnessed its decline firsthand.

“Other cities would die for this park.

“It’s a beautiful park – it’s huge.

“But our council just let it go.

“It’s a crying shame.

‘Public golf courses are important for mental health’

“I’m a golfer, I used to play here.

“I’ve just walked down part of the old golf course.

“It’s desolate.”

He is equally saddened by the more recent closure of Caird Park’s two golf courses, where he was also a regular player.

The 18-hole and nine-hole courses at the Dundee park shut in May in a move designed to save Leisure and Culture Dundee money, leaving the city without any public golf provision.

Already, the Caird Park fairways are going the same way as Camperdown’s – overgrown, littered and vandalised.

“People have been playing there since they were 10 – guys are 70 now,” Danny says.

What can be done to improve issues at Camperdown?

“Now, their only option is to go to a private course.

“Everybody talks about mental health – but a lot of these old guys are stuck in the house now.”

What can be done about Camperdown Country Park?

Andy Llanwarne of Friends of Earth Tayside believes the council could work better with the community to resolve some of the issues.

While there are Friends of Camperdown Wildlife Centre and Friends of Camperdown House groups, he suggests a broader park-wide group would be beneficial.

He says: “We could do with a Friends of Camperdown Park group, which works with the council, which provides their views on how the community can use it, how wildlife can benefit and how the council can adapt some of their management practices to be more efficient.”

Alan also suggests involving the community more in litter picking. “There’s a lot of readiness in the community to help with this, but it’s not organised in a way that enables the community to help the council to maintain the standard of environment that we’re looking for.”

He notes that, while the former golf course is overgrown, other parts of the park are actually “overmanaged”.

He would like to see excessive mowing reduced – a practice that he says harms wildlife, wastes fuel and money, and undermines biodiversity.

For all its issues, Camperdown is obviously beautiful and remains popular.

The community garden, Campy Growers, offers a space to connect and enjoy the benefits of working outdoors, while every Saturday hundreds descend for Parkrun.

The park has been a hit with festivalgoers this summer too – including DJ Hannah Laing’s sell-out Doof in the Park and the Nashville Country Music Festival.

What is Dundee City Council doing to address Camperdown issues?

When approached about the issues raised, a Dundee City Council spokesperson said the local authority has invested over £2.5 million into Camperdown Park over the past five years.

They said: “This includes a £1 million grant from the Scottish Government’s Regeneration Capital Grant Fund for the Camperdown Growing Hub, completed in 2022 in partnership with the Campy Growers.

“Additional funding from the Lawn Tennis Association upgraded the park’s tennis courts in 2024.

“The council have restored the listed wall around the park and have also refurbished the toilets next to the play park.”

The spokesperson added: “The impact of climate change is evident, with recent storms like Storm Amy in October 2025 causing significant damage to Camperdown Park and Templeton Woods.

“We are actively removing fallen trees and have planted several thousand small trees to mitigate storm effects.

“Maintenance works on vegetation and infrastructure, including the duck pond are scheduled for the winter months, and the burnt-out car has been removed.

Maintenance works scheduled for winter

“There have been issues with the drainage system which runs through the park and the council has invested in repairs to deal with the problems.

“The council is grateful to community partners and individuals who undertake litter picking in Camperdown Park.

“The council is actively marketing the historic mansion house and officers keep in close contact with the Friends of Camperdown House group.”