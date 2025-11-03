E-scooter clampdown call after Dundee teenager in wheelchair seriously injured in hit-and-run?

E-scooters. Causers of carnage, with riders often in balaclavas, speeding through streets with little regard for others?

Or fast, convenient, eco-friendly modes of transport?

Jack McNaughton is inclined to go with the former view.

The 18-year-old was hit by an e-scooter as he tried to cross Dundee’s Strathmore Avenue in his wheelchair on May 10.

Jack, who has cerebral palsy and is a student at Dundee and Angus College, sustained a fractured hip, plus injuries to his face and wrists.

He was struck by the e-scooter near the Travelodge hotel at 10.15pm and knocked to the road before the male rider fled the scene.

Still in pain

Almost six months on from the incident, Jack, who was 17 at the time, is still suffering, both mentally and physically.

“Recovery is going well and most of my broken hip bone has healed – but I’m still in a lot of pain,” he said.

“It was a horrible shock, and a massive setback.

“The e-scooter was going so fast that it completely wrecked my wheelchair.

“People living in houses nearby said the noise was so loud they thought there’d been a car crash.”

Hit-and-run

The e-scooter rider who struck Jack is described as between 20 and 30 years old, and wearing a dark top, a hi-vis vest, green trousers and a dark knitted hat.

Police confirmed the rider did not stop, and made off towards Lawton Road.

Jack, meanwhile, was taken to Ninewells Hospital for treatment.

After having a metal plate fitted to help his hip heal, he faced months of gruelling physiotherapy.

His bespoke wheelchair and Batec motorised attachment were damaged beyond repair.

Loss of independence

The equipment was his lifeline – it gave Jack, who studies sports coaching, his independence.

Losing that freedom has taken a heavy psychological toll.

Until he gets a new custom-built wheelchair in 2026, he is borrowing a friend’s.

Soon after the incident, a GoFundMe page was set up to raise £15,500 for a replacement wheelchair.

However, with the initial enthusiasm for funding fading, Jack can only hope momentum will pick up again.

Terrifying ordeal

Jack’s memory of the terrifying incident is clear.

“I checked the road both ways. There was nothing coming. But then all I could see was the flash of headlights.

“The e-scooter came out of nowhere. He cut the corner and hit me.”

E-scooter problem in Dundee

His thoughts on e-scooters? He believes they are a “big problem” – and believes the laws around use of e-scooters are confusing and a “get-around” for manufacturers.

“It’s not legal to ride them on public roads or pavements but people will always find a way to get them whether they’re legal or illegal.

“They’re small, relatively inexpensive, and easy to get about quickly but they’re potentially really dangerous.

“Shops and manufacturers say they can only be used on private land which means they can sell them without the expense of riders needing to have a licence.

“People just ignore the laws on using them anyway.”

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said enquiries are ongoing with regard to the incident.

Multiple e-scooter accidents in Dundee

However, Jack’s traumatic experience of e-scooters is far from isolated.

In September 2023, 11-year-old Roddy Traynor was knocked down and left unconscious after being hit by an e-scooter on the pavement of Dundee’s Dryburgh Street.

His mum Sam Ward started a petition to ban riders without a provisional license from using them.

Dad Kevin Traynor said: “Nobody had any information on who knocked down our son.

“I hope there’ll be a change in the law soon before someone else becomes the next victim.”

Meanwhile, a boy was hospitalised after an e-scooter crash in May last year.

And in February 2024 a rider was seen making a dangerous manoeuvre at one of the busiest junctions in Dundee.

Great modes of transport?

One person in favour of e-scooters is Mark Bain, who says they are “great modes of transport”.

“There are currently around 1.6 million privately owned e-scooters in the UK, so there’s clearly a massive appetite.

“They’re efficient, cost-effective, easy to maintain and store, and good for the environment.”

E-scooters have an average range of around 25 miles and batteries that can be charged for as little as 50p.

Many can be purchased for around £270.

Mark set up Dundee e-scooter business Scootz in August 2024 due to demand from local customers.

The business, at the junction of Lyon Street and Dens Road, specialises in sales of e-scooters and e-bikes and offers a repair service onsite.

Lobbying to make e-scooters legal

Mark hopes the UK government will soon push through legislation to make e-scooters legal to ride in public spaces.

“We’re lobbying to make e-scooters legal but it’s a constant battle with the Scottish Government.

“The UK is the last country to make them legal in Europe – and we’re very much behind other areas of Europe regarding using e-scooters.

“There are people from many industries such as retail, hospitality and the care sector, who could benefit from using them.

“But they are in fear of being picked up by police and charged.

“We have an example of a lovely lady who cleans a few houses and commercial property in Edinburgh and uses a scooter.

“However she was shouted at by members of the public about the law and was visibly shaken and distraught by the experience.”

Bombing around in balaclavas

On the other hand, Mark is aware of some people who “bomb around on them wearing balaclavas, scaring people and causing anti social behaviour”.

If there were laws around e-scooters, he believes this type of behaviour would be reduced.

“The police would have one problem to focus on rather than targeting everyone on an e-scooter under the same umbrella,” he added.

“If they were legalised they would slow down traffic and people would be more aware of e-scooters on the road.

“But as it stands, we have to be clear that they can only be used on private land with the owner’s permission.

“We’ve got posters up about the law on that in our shops.”

What are the laws on e-scooters?

While you can buy an e-scooter legally in the UK, they can currently only be used on private land.

A Transport Scotland spokesman said they were working towards e-scooter trials in Scotland.

“The Scottish Government remains confident that e-scooters may have a role to play to support tackling climate change and increase access to services in the future.

He added: “We were pleased to hear the UK Government has now stated its intention to extend their shared e-scooter trials to May 2028 and that, in the future, Scottish Local Authorities will be eligible to apply.”

Police will stop and seize illegally used e-scooters

Chief Inspector Greg Dinnie of the Road Policing Unit said: “Officers continue to respond to incidents where illegal use of e-bikes and e-scooters is seen or reported on the roads or other public places.

“It is not only illegal to use e-scooters and certain types of e-bikes on the roads, but also dangerous.

“Officers will continue to stop and seize illegally used e-bikes and e-scooters.”