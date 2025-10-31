Gallery: Hundreds celebrate Dundee and Angus College graduation 2025 at Caird Hall

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Angus & The Mearns

Gallery: Hundreds celebrate Dundee and Angus College graduation 2025 at Caird Hall

Celebrate the achievements of the Dundee and Angus college class of 2025 as they graduate at Caird Hall, Dundee.

Dundee & Angus College Graduation. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Dundee & Angus College Graduation. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
By Katherine Ferries & Kim Cessford

Hundreds gathered at the Caird Hall in Dundee on Friday October 31 2025 to celebrate the Dundee and Angus College Graduation Ceremony.

Almost 400 students crossed the stage to receive awards, including HNCs, HNDs, BA degrees, SVQs and PDAs, cheered on by family and friends.

Principal Simon Hewitt praised students for their dedication, saying: “Each one of you has worked hard and faced challenges along the way, and we are very proud of every one of you.”

The ceremony closed with the students being piped out of the hall and into the City Square, marking a proud milestone for Dundee and Angus College and its 2025 graduates.

The Courier photographer Kim Cessford was there to capture the celebrations.

Dignitaries are piped into the graduation ceremony. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Dignitaries. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Following the ceremony, the dignitaries are led from the hall. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
New graduates leave the ceremony. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Proud graduates leaving Caird Hall after the big day. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Graduates leaving Caird Hall with bright futures ahead. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Graduates and their families celebrate following the graduation ceremony. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Left to right: Glenda Watt, Cohenn Watt, Darcy Kinnear, Alex Oates and Scott Kinnear. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Graduates pose for photographs. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Graduate Lewis with parents Jamie and Jo Cadman. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Smiles all around. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Kaelyn Robertson, Hollie Burgess and Alfie Paterson. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Happiness on every face at Caird Hall. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Mario, Igor and Graduate Malgorzata Cymerys. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Graduates and their families celebrate following the graduation ceremony. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Deji, Abimbola and Olamide Sennuga. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Piper and drummer for the ceremony were brothers, Caelan and Murray Ralston. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Alya Mubarak. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Left to right, Steven and Sheryl Elder, Jacqui and Mark Middleton. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Cerys Buchan. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Danielle Easley and Ashley Scott. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
New graduates wave to family. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Lorraine Humphreys and Jackie Hamilton. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Proud mum, Bola Raji, with graduate Christianah Olayinica. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Michael Brown, Kelsie Farquhar and Andrew Farquhar. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Left to right: Lindsey Dunbar, George Dunbar (grandfather) and Carys Anderson. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson