Gallery: Hundreds celebrate Dundee and Angus College graduation 2025 at Caird Hall Celebrate the achievements of the Dundee and Angus college class of 2025 as they graduate at Caird Hall, Dundee. Dundee & Angus College Graduation. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson By Katherine Ferries & Kim Cessford October 31 2025, 7:32pm October 31 2025, 7:32pm Share Gallery: Hundreds celebrate Dundee and Angus College graduation 2025 at Caird Hall Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/dundee/5361652/gallery-dundee-and-angus-college-ceremony/ Copy Link Hundreds gathered at the Caird Hall in Dundee on Friday October 31 2025 to celebrate the Dundee and Angus College Graduation Ceremony. Almost 400 students crossed the stage to receive awards, including HNCs, HNDs, BA degrees, SVQs and PDAs, cheered on by family and friends. Principal Simon Hewitt praised students for their dedication, saying: “Each one of you has worked hard and faced challenges along the way, and we are very proud of every one of you.” The ceremony closed with the students being piped out of the hall and into the City Square, marking a proud milestone for Dundee and Angus College and its 2025 graduates. The Courier photographer Kim Cessford was there to capture the celebrations. Dignitaries are piped into the graduation ceremony. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson Dignitaries. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson Following the ceremony, the dignitaries are led from the hall. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson New graduates leave the ceremony. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson Proud graduates leaving Caird Hall after the big day. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson Graduates leaving Caird Hall with bright futures ahead. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson Graduates and their families celebrate following the graduation ceremony. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson Left to right: Glenda Watt, Cohenn Watt, Darcy Kinnear, Alex Oates and Scott Kinnear. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson Graduates pose for photographs. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson Graduate Lewis with parents Jamie and Jo Cadman. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson Smiles all around. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson Kaelyn Robertson, Hollie Burgess and Alfie Paterson. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson Happiness on every face at Caird Hall. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson Mario, Igor and Graduate Malgorzata Cymerys. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson Graduates and their families celebrate following the graduation ceremony. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson Deji, Abimbola and Olamide Sennuga. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson Piper and drummer for the ceremony were brothers, Caelan and Murray Ralston. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson Alya Mubarak. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson Left to right, Steven and Sheryl Elder, Jacqui and Mark Middleton. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson Cerys Buchan. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson Danielle Easley and Ashley Scott. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson New graduates wave to family. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson Lorraine Humphreys and Jackie Hamilton. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson Proud mum, Bola Raji, with graduate Christianah Olayinica. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson Michael Brown, Kelsie Farquhar and Andrew Farquhar. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson Left to right: Lindsey Dunbar, George Dunbar (grandfather) and Carys Anderson. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson