Gallery: Hundreds celebrate Dundee and Angus College graduation 2025 at Caird Hall

Hundreds gathered at the Caird Hall in Dundee on Friday October 31 2025 to celebrate the Dundee and Angus College Graduation Ceremony.

Almost 400 students crossed the stage to receive awards, including HNCs, HNDs, BA degrees, SVQs and PDAs, cheered on by family and friends.

Principal Simon Hewitt praised students for their dedication, saying: “Each one of you has worked hard and faced challenges along the way, and we are very proud of every one of you.”

The ceremony closed with the students being piped out of the hall and into the City Square, marking a proud milestone for Dundee and Angus College and its 2025 graduates.

The Courier photographer Kim Cessford was there to capture the celebrations.