World buffet restaurant for empty Dundee car showroom gets green-light

An application was submitted to Dundee City Council in February seeking permission to transform the vacant property into buffet restaurant with space for up to 386 diners.

By Laura Devlin
A car showroom.
The former Arnold Clark car showroom on East Dock Street. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

The former Arnold Clark showroom on Dundee’s East Dock Street will be transformed into a world buffet restaurant after councillors approved the plans.

An application was submitted to Dundee City Council in February seeking permission to transform the vacant property into a buffet restaurant with space for up to 386 diners.

It was lodged on behalf of Hot World Cuisine, who recently secured permission to convert a former Stirling city centre church into a world buffet. 

The restaurant will be unlicensed meaning it would not sell alcohol.

The Arnold Clark building closed in December 2023.

Concerns raised over buffet proposal

The application submitted to the local authority sought permission to change the use of the showroom.

In order to operate as a restaurant, it has to be designated a ‘class three (food and drink)’ premises. It is currently operating under ‘class one’ (sale or display of motor vehicles).

Normally, a change of use application would be determined by council planning officers under delegated powers.

The car showroom on East Dock Street in Dundee closed in 2024.
Hot World Cuisine got permission to open at the former showroom. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

However, due to the large number of objections lodged against the world buffet application, it had to be determined by the city council’s planning committee.

Council planning officers had recommended the application be approved.

The committee met on Monday to discuss the proposals. They heard that 24 letters had been lodged with DCC objecting to the application.

One repeatedly raised concern was the apparent lack of parking at the site and the pressure this could put on the surrounding areas.

The number of proposed parking spaces at the restaurant is less than a third recommended by national guidance.

Vaseem Salimi. Image: DC Thomson.

Vaseem Salimi, general manager of the Taza Indian Buffet, was among the objectors and made a deputation at Monday’s committee meeting.

“It’s a very busy dual carriageway and very busy signal junction”, he said.

“The change of use and increased number of vehicles will have an unsafe impact on this.

“Very few will walk or use public transport to get to the site. Almost all my customers drive and it’s a fantasy to say otherwise.”

World buffet would be ‘significant investment’ in Dundee

However, James McGeown – director of Hot World Cuisine – said he would be willing to work with the council on any conditions placed on the planning permission.

Speaking at Monday’s meeting, he added: “We have a restaurant in Glasgow and are opening a new venue in Edinburgh and Stirling.

“Dundee would be a big step for us. We are investing over £1 million into the East Dock Street site and creating over 70 jobs.

“It is a substantial private investment at a time hospitality is struggling.”

The committee subsequently agreed to approve the application.

