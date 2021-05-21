Fife police launch hate crime probe into ‘controversial’ stickers in Kirkcaldy

Police Scotland have launched a hate crime enquiry into ‘controversial stickers’ placed on lampposts in Kirkcaldy, Fife.

Officers said the hate crime was reported to them on Monday May 17, with enquiries into the stickers ongoing.

The exact nature of the message on the stickers was not known, however police confirmed they had been found on lampposts in the Viewforth Avenue area of the Fife town.

The force said anyone who comes across stickers of this nature should report it to police or Fife Council to arrange for their removal.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers in Kirkcaldy received a report of a hate incident involving stickers in the Viewforth Avenue area around 9.15am on Monday, 17 May.

Stickers removed

“The local council has been contacted to have the stickers removed, enquiries into where the stickers came from is ongoing.”

Fife Council said they could be contacted on 03451 55 00 11 if locals wanted such material removed.