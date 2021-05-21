Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Thursday, August 12th 2021 Show Links
News / Fife

Fife police launch hate crime probe into ‘controversial’ stickers in Kirkcaldy

By Alasdair Clark
May 21 2021, 5.15pm Updated: July 15 2021, 8.44am
Police Kirkcaldy stickers
Police have launched an investigation

Police Scotland have launched a hate crime enquiry into ‘controversial stickers’ placed on lampposts in Kirkcaldy, Fife.

Officers said the hate crime was reported to them on Monday May 17, with enquiries into the stickers ongoing.

The exact nature of the message on the stickers was not known, however police confirmed they had been found on lampposts in the Viewforth Avenue area of the Fife town.

The force said anyone who comes across stickers of this nature should report it to police or Fife Council to arrange for their removal.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers in Kirkcaldy received a report of a hate incident involving stickers in the Viewforth Avenue area around 9.15am on Monday, 17 May.

Stickers removed

“The local council has been contacted to have the stickers removed, enquiries into where the stickers came from is ongoing.”

Fife Council said they could be contacted on 03451 55 00 11 if locals wanted such material removed.

‘No criminality found’ following probe into Rangers players’ title celebrations

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier