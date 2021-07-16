SPONSORED: Get the qualifications to move your career forward

Thinking about up-skilling to move your career forward? There has never been a better time…and here’s how to go about it!

After an unprecedented 16 months, many people are re-evaluating what their future holds.

Although it can be daunting deciding to change your direction or re-skill to progress your career, it might just be the best move you ever make!

The team at Andrew Carnegie Business School (ACBS), which is part of Fife College, are here to help, with a range of courses which fit around your life and could open a whole new chapter.

Invest in your career

ACBS provides high-quality training programmes across a wide range of management disciplines. Whatever type of training you’re looking for, from accounting and finance to management and leadership, ACBS has courses to support organisations, as well as individual learners.

Qualifications range from certificate to postgraduate level, with a wide range of professional development qualifications essential for today’s challenging business environment.

John Phillips from Andrew Carnegie Business School said: “Now is the time to take control of your future and invest in your career. We are accepting applications now for courses starting in September 2021, so there has never been a better time to discover the benefits of additional professional qualifications.”

He added: “Post-pandemic, businesses and individuals will be looking to invest in re-skilling and upskilling.

“Fife College can play a vital and integral role in helping the individuals and businesses in our local communities to equip themselves with the skills needed to rebuild the economy.

“There has never been a better time to re-skill and update your CV, and Fife College’s Andrew Carnegie Business School is here to help.”

Gain a competitive edge

If you are currently out of work, furloughed or seeking a promotion, new qualifications can help. They could help you secure a new job, get that longed-for promotion, or give you additional job security in uncertain times.

It could be the competitive edge your career is looking for, or simply the upskilling solution that helps you feel more confident in a fast-paced work environment.

Range of courses

The Andrew Carnegie Business School offers accredited, professional qualifications in:

Accounting and Finance

Coaching

Human Resource Management

Management and Leadership

Qualifications range from certificate to postgraduate level, and include high-quality programmes accredited by leading professional institutes including AAT, CMI, ILM and CIPD.

Part-time and distance learning courses are available, to fit in with your lifestyle and learning preference.

Visit the website to find out more about the range of qualifications on offer, with courses at every level suited to you no matter what stage you are at in your career.