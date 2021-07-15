Dash cam video shows near miss as Fife driver swerves on to wrong side of road

A near-miss in Kirkcaldy was caught on camera on Thursday after a driver crossed onto the wrong side of the road into oncoming traffic.

Dash cam footage shared on Facebook shows a red vehicle cross over into traffic on Kirkcaldy Esplanade.

The driver who shared the video to Fife Jammer Locations was travelling on the A921 and had just passed Dunniker Road in Kirkcaldy when the incident took place.

Footage shows the red car cross on to the wrong side of the road at traffic lights on the esplanade.

Some joked the driver may have thought she was on holiday in a country where people drive on the right due to the sunny weather.

The video has been shared hundreds of times on social media as people pointed out how easily an accident could have occurred.

One person highlighted the confusing layout of the road, which changes to a single carriageway near where the incident took place.

Kimmy Cormack said: “Seen that happen a good few times.

“If people don’t know the new layout then it’s going to happen more.”

That was like watching the hazard perception test

Rachel Slaven also said she had seen it happen before, adding: “I’ve seen that happen many times down there.

“Almost had a guy go into the side of me when he turned the wrong way at Morrisons area.”

Laura Sadler said: “Good restraint shown by the driver, Facebook would have muted my video.”

Craig Allan added: “That was like watching the hazard perception test.

“Waiting for something to happen, almost pressed the screen when I saw the wee red car.”