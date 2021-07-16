Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Friday, August 13th 2021 Show Links
News / Dundee

Glenrothes girl, 15, traced safe and well in Dundee after overnight search

By Amie Flett
July 16 2021, 10.08am Updated: July 16 2021, 4.11pm
Police are probing a suspected sexual assault of a young girl in Broughty Ferry.
Police are probing a suspected sexual assault of a young girl in Broughty Ferry.

A 15-year-old girl who was reported missing in Glenrothes – prompting an overnight search by family members – has been traced safe and well.

Nakeisha Muir was seen leaving the town’s Kerra Place at around 10.50am on Thursday.

Police Scotland launched an appeal for help to trace her on Friday afternoon.

The force has now confirmed the youngster has been found.

A spokesman added: “Police Scotland can confirm that 15-year-old Nakeisha Muir, who had been reported missing from Glenrothes, has been traced safe and well in Dundee.

“We’d like to thank the public for their assistance.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]