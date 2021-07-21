Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Thursday, August 12th 2021
News / Fife

New Fife Covid vaccine clinic to open at Stark’s Park this weekend

By Alasdair Clark
July 21 2021, 4.08pm Updated: July 21 2021, 10.09pm
Stark's Park, which will host a Covid vaccine clinic by NHS Fife
The Raith Rovers ground will host the pop up clinic

A new pop-up Covid vaccine clinic will open in Kirkcaldy this weekend.

The new clinic will open at Stark’s Park, with no appointments needed.

The vaccine centre will run from noon until 8pm on Saturday and Sunday at the Raith Rovers home ground.

Anyone over 18 who has yet to receive their first coronavirus vaccine, or has waited eight weeks since their first will be able to turn up for a jab.

NHS Fife also announced some people aged 16 and over will also be able to take advantage of the pop-up.

Pop up Covid vaccine clinic for over 16s

It comes after new guidance which will allow those aged 16 and 17 to be vaccinated if they are clinically extremely vulnerable or live with someone who is.

Those over 16 with specific underlying health conditions, those who are unpaid carers, and those who work in frontline health or social care services will also be eligible.

An NHS Fife spokesperson said: “Vaccination is available to everyone over the age of 18 who has yet to receive their first dose of protection or anyone who has waited eight weeks or more for their second.”

The clinic will run from 12pm until 8pm

Concern has been raised about the slow uptake of the vaccine amongst the 18 to 29 year old age group.

National clinical director Jason Leitch said uptake of the vaccine among the younger age group had been slower than in other age groups.

The latest data showed 69% of 18 to 29-year-olds have received their first dose, compared to 80% of 30-39-year-olds.

