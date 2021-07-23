Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
News / Fife

Emergency department at Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy seeing more patients than before Covid pandemic

By Amie Flett
July 23 2021, 2.27pm Updated: July 23 2021, 2.38pm
A&E department at Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy.
A Fife emergency department is seeing more patients coming through its doors than it did before the coronavirus pandemic.

There has been a rise in Covid-19 cases being dealt with at Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy – combined with more people needing seen due to other illnesses and injuries.

NHS Fife is now asking people to use A&E responsibly by accessing the right care in the right place – to take pressure off its services.

The health board says the number of daily A&E patients is exceeding even the traditionally busy winter period.

This creates longer waiting times and difficulties in maintaining social distancing.

It is urging people with other ailments to visit their nearest minor injuries unit, local pharmacy or GP.

Dr Chris McKenna, NHS Fife’s medical director, said: “The A&E department at the Victoria Hospital is busier than it has been for a very long time.

“It’s vital that only those with life or limb-saving emergencies attend A&E as this allows our clinical staff to devote more time to those people who need it most.

‘People may have a longer wait than usual’

“If you need urgent medical attention and it’s not life-threatening, please NHS 24 on 111 where you will be assessed over the telephone and referred to the right healthcare professional for your needs.

“I would also ask people to be patient during their time in A&E, as they may have to wait longer than usual to be seen.

“While I appreciate long waits are frustrating, our staff are working exceptionally hard during challenging circumstances.

“I would urge people to be mindful of this by showing not only patience – but also kindness and courtesy.”

Victoria Hospital in Fife.

Last year the Right Care, Right Place initiative was introduced for urgent care provision.

It was designed to help people see the right medical professionals and reduce the pressure on frontline NHS services.

Those with life-threatening conditions including suspected heart attacks or strokes, severe breathing difficulties, severe bleeding, or severe injury should continue to go straight to A&E or call 999.

Anyone who thinks they may need A&E where their condition is not life-threatening should call NHS 24 on 111.

