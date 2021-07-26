Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Saturday, August 14th 2021 Show Links
News / Fife

Police seal off Glenrothes street after man seriously injured

By Neil Henderson
July 26 2021, 9.38pm Updated: July 27 2021, 9.35am
Police sealed off a street in Glenrothes on Monday evening.
Police sealed off a street in Glenrothes on Monday evening.

Police sealed off a street in Glenrothes on Monday evening following a incident in the Tanshall area of the town.

Witnesses report seeing a number of police vehicles, as well as an ambulance, in the Cullen Drive area at around 6.30pm on Monday.

White suited forensics officers also in attendance.

An area of Cullen Drive was taped off as an investigation got under way.

Both uniformed and plain clothed officers were seen doing door to door enquiries.

Uniformed and plain clothes officers at the scene in Cullen Drive.
Officers conducting a search of the area.

Officers carried out a search of Cullen Drive, made up of a number of adjoining cul-de-sacs.

White-suited forensics officers attended while a number of officers manned the cordon.

A number of cul-de-sacs which make up Cullen Drive remain sealed off.

One resident said police swooped on the area in large numbers on Monday evening.

They said: “Very quickly there were at least six vans and police cars which seemed to appear from nowhere.

“It’s shocking to see such a large police presence.

“Then they started taping off several sections of Cullen Drive.

“It became apparent very quickly that it was a serious incident.

“Then forensics officers turned up as officers continued to search several parts of the area.”

The resident also confirmed that officers had also been conducting house-to-house enquiries throughout Cullen Drive as a police investigation got underway.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers were called to Cullen Drive in Glenrothes at around 4.20pm on Monday July 26 after a man was found seriously injured.

“The 40-year-old was taken to hospital for treatment.

“A man has been arrested in connection with the incident and enquiries remain ongoing.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]