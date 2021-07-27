News / Fife Arrest after 40-year-old man found seriously injured in Glenrothes By James Simpson July 27 2021, 7.57am Updated: July 27 2021, 10.22am Forensic and police officers in Glenrothes on Monday evening. A man has been arrested after another male was found seriously injured in Glenrothes on Monday. Forensic officers and police were in Cullen Drive for most of the evening, following the discovery shortly after 4pm. Uniformed and plain clothes officers at the scene in Cullen Drive. An area around where the man was discovered was cordoned off as police conducted extensive door to door inquiries. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]]