Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Friday, August 13th 2021 Show Links
News / Fife

Tokyo Olympics: Swimming finalist Kathleen Dawson’s Kirkcaldy links

By Claire Warrender
July 27 2021, 4.46pm Updated: July 27 2021, 6.06pm
Tokyo Olympics
Kathleen Dawson in Tokyo.

Tokyo Olympics finalist Kathleen Dawson’s love of swimming began at Kirkcaldy swimming pool, her family has revealed.

The 23-year-old’s dad Paul used to take her to the now demolished pool on the Esplanade when she was still in nappies and the rest, as they say, is history.

Kathleen in action in the Olympic final.

She is now the British and European 100m backstroke record holder and also holds the British record for 50m backstroke.

But she reached her career pinnacle in the early hours of Tuesday morning when she competed for Team GB in the women’s 100m backstroke final in the Tokyo Olympics.

While she failed to secure a medal, she finished sixth and could still compete in both the women’s and mixed medley finals later this week.

Paul said: “The whole family is extremely proud of her.”

From Kirkcaldy swimming pool to the Tokyo Olympics

Kathleen was born in Kirkcaldy’s Forth Park Hospital and lived in the Fife town with Paul, mum Sarah and older siblings Emma-Jane, 32, and Andrew, 30 until she was three.

The family set up home in Raith Estate and her siblings went to the West Primary School.

Grandad Bill Dawson still lives in the town and Kathleen visits him during breaks in her studies at Stirling University.

Paul, a former Rosyth Dockyard worker, said: “I used to take her to Kirkcaldy swimming pool when she was just a baby.

The old Kirkcaldy swimming pool, which has now been demolished to make way for a new one nearby.

“Kathleen was well under a year old and she was still in nappies.

“She loved it even as a baby. She just loved being in the water.

“We encouraged her to go in the water as much as possible.”

The Dawsons moved to Warrington in Cheshire in 2001 when Paul changed jobs but they kept up the swimming regime.

“She was still going at least once a week and at she started formal swimming lessons at the age of seven,” he said.

Two years later Kathleen was competing for local club Warriors of Warrington but now trains with Stirling University.

The Dawsons stayed up to cheer her on in her 100m final, despite the 3am start.

“We’re so proud. We toasted her with champagne afterwards,” Paul said.

Training regime

The family still gets together in Kirkcaldy with grandad Bill, Covid rules permitting.

But much of Kathleen’s time is taken up with training.

She spends 18 to 20 hours a week in the water in Stirling, split into nine sessions.

Kathleen at the 2018 European Championships in Glasgow.

And that’s on top of the two hour-and-a-half long gym sessions and flexibility training she does.

Coach Bradley Hay said he barely slept after the final.

“The excitement kept me awake,” he said.

“Sixth place is not too bad at all by any stretch of the imagination and she’s still got more to do with the medleys coming up.

“A medal in the mixed medley is certainly within grasp.

“Not bad for someone who had to fight back from a knee injury three years ago.”

Bradley added: “She’s a little disappointed in the result but she’s feeling quite positive for the rest of the week.”

The mixed medley relay heats are on Thursday and Friday, with the final at 3.40am on Saturday.

The women’s medley final is at 3.10am on Sunday.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]