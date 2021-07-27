Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
News / Fife

‘Lives are at risk’: 140 hoax calls made to fire service in Fife since 2017

By Alasdair Clark
July 27 2021, 6.20pm Updated: July 28 2021, 9.35am
Politicians have warned lives could be put at risk after it was revealed 140 hoax calls have been made to the fire service in Fife in the last three years.

More than 30 of those calls have come during the coronavirus pandemic – while emergency workers face pressure on their resources.

The figures cover the period from April 2017 to May 2021.

The numbers have dropped over that period, but Scottish Conservative politicians in Fife say they are still worrying.

Over 30 malicious calls were made in the pandemic

Councillor Andy Heer, who represents the Howe of Fife and Tay Coast ward, said: “The reduction in malicious calls from 85 in the two-year period 2017-2019 to 65 in the period 2019-2021 is to be welcomed, but it is still 65 too many.

“Malicious calls cause a waste of resources, are a source of frustration to firefighters and pose a potential risk to life when the response to a genuine call may be delayed.”

Murdo Fraser MSP, who represents the Mid Scotland and Fife region, said: “These figures are concerning.

“They demonstrate there are some people who are willing to cause problems to our fire service – often resulting in diverting firefighters away from real emergencies.

“This kind of behaviour needs to be clamped down on. The fire service carry out a vital, often dangerous job – they don’t need to put up with this kind of nonsense.”

Work with police to identify culprits

Mark Bryce, Scottish Fire and Rescue Service’s Local Senior Officer for Stirling, Clackmannanshire and Fife, said: “While the service has plans and procedures in place to ensure that our communities are protected at all times, every second counts in an emergency.

“When firefighters have to attend hoax calls there is the chance they could be taken away from incidents where lives are at risk.

“Making a malicious call to the emergency services is a criminal offence and we will always work with our partners at Police Scotland to identify those responsible.”

