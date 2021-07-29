Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Teacher told Fife schoolgirl ‘curly hair turned him on because he liked Harry Potter heroine Hermione Granger’

By Kirsty McIntosh
July 29 2021, 11.15am Updated: July 29 2021, 3.55pm
Dean Bromage at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court
A teacher told a Fife schoolgirl her curly hair turned him on because he was a fan of Harry Potter heroine Hermione Granger, a court has heard.

Dean Bromage claimed he was joking around with the girl when he made the “stupid” comments.

The 33-year-old, who is on trial for allegedly engaging in sexual activity with three pupils, also claimed he did not know what the phrase “gagging for it” meant, believing it meant someone who strutted around with confidence.

