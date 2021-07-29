News / Local / Fife ‘Maverick’ teacher cleared of sexual activity with Fife school pupils By Kirsty McIntosh July 29 2021, 5.00pm Updated: July 30 2021, 8.59am Dean Bromage at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court A teacher has been cleared of engaging in sexual activity with three pupils at a Fife school. Jurors found Dean Bromage not guilty of all charges following a three-day trial at Kirkcaldy Sheriff court. The 33-year-old was visibly relieved and emotional after being told he was free to leave the dock. Outside the court he embraced his father, who had attended to support his son. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]]