Pair in court over alleged murder bid in Glenrothes street

Two people have appeared in court charged with attempted murder after a man was found seriously injured in a Fife town.

Police sealed off an area around Cullen Drive in Glenrothes following a disturbance on Monday evening.

A 40-year-old man was rushed to hospital, while forensic teams combed the area.

Now two men, aged 17 and 23, have appeared separately at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court in connection to the same incident.