‘It’s a miracle’: Lovebird reunited with Fife owners – eight months after flying away

A Fife family have cried tears of joy after the miraculous return of their pet Lovebird – nearly eight months after it took flight from their home.

Scooter escaped from the family home on Cochrane Avenue in Inverkeithing on Hogmanay, leaving mum-of-two owner Laura Murray and her family pining for his return.

However, despite a number of sightings in the days after disappearing through an unlocked window, Laura had resigned herself to her beloved pet being gone for good.

Even Scooter’s female lovebird companion, Chip, was crestfallen.

But Laura was given a glimmer of hope once more after a chance sighting of a coloured bird which matched Scooter’s description by a neighbour.

And after further sightings, a member of the public picked up the dishevelled and weather-beaten bird.

Scooter’s return hailed a miracle

Now safely home, Scooter’s return – after surviving at large for over 200 days – is being hailed a miracle.

Laura said: “At first I thought it was a hoax or someone just mistaken as it has been so long.

“After all, Scooter escaped on Hogmanay and has had to survive during one of the harshest winter periods we’ve had in in a few years including heavy snow.

“How he has survived is nothing short of a miracle as he’s usually used to his home comforts.

‘I knew it was him’

“A neighbour had grabbed a bird found sheltering under a car from a cat that was trying to get at it.

“I rushed round there and as soon as I set eyes on him I knew it was him.

“He was very subdued, very quiet and a lot worse for wear after his ordeal but he’s alive and that’s a miracle.

“Since his return, Chip has been trying to speak to him and get close and is clearly pleased to see her partner.

“But it’s early days and we’re taking baby steps to build up his strength and confidence once more.

Lovebird name

“As well as keeping his cage half covered, we have been giving him a lot of tender loving care.”

Social and affectionate creatures, lovebird is the common name for the Agapornis collection within the parrot family which mostly originate from African continent.

The lovebird name derives from the bird’s monogamous pair bonding and the long periods which paired birds spend sitting together.

In the wild they survive on fruit, vegetables, grasses and seeds.

‘We’re not sure how he’s done it’

Laura is sure that Scooter’s survival was helped by people placing food out for birds during the winter months and is grateful that he’s managed to survive at all.

“We are not sure how he’s done it, maybe someone has been feeding him we don’t know,” said Laura.

“However he did it he’s survived and the we are all made up that he home after such an adventure.”