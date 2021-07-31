Over 300 kids join summer adventures at Fordell Firs in Fife

Over 300 young people have taken part in summer activities at Scouts Scotland’s Fordell Firs activity centre in Fife.

Activity days for youngsters in the Kingdom have been hosted at the centre in partnership with the Clued Up Project and Youth 1st.

Some 336 children and young people have taken part in the fun, which has included badge camps and environmental activity days.

The activities are organised by Scouts Scotland outdoor instructors and volunteers at their 48-acre Fordell Firs adventure centre in Dunfermline, Fife.

Over 300 take part in activities at Fordell Firs

They say it offers young people in the Kingdom a chance to try new activities, develop new skills, and “create lifelong memories”.

It comes after the centre was forced to close due to coronavirus throughout much of the pandemic.

Andrew Aldous, Centre Manager, Scout Adventures Fordell Firs said: “It’s been brilliant to have young people back at the centre having adventures again.”

It’s been brilliant to have young people back at the centre

He added: “We’ve seen their confidence grow over the days that they’ve been here as they try out new activities and make new friends.

“It’s been great to have our staff and volunteers working together to make a difference to young people.

“There are lots of different ways that you can volunteer with the Scouts and it’s a great way to learn new skills that are #GoodForYou.

“To find out how you can volunteer with The Scouts visit scouts.scot/join.”