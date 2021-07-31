Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
A92 crash near Cowdenbeath leaves passenger in hospital

By Alasdair Clark
July 31 2021, 2.12pm
A92 at Cowdenbeath where the crash took place
Police were called in the early hours

A man was taken to hospital after a crash on the A92 near Cowdenbeath in Fife in the early hours of Saturday morning, police have confirmed.

Police said a 38-year-old male passenger had been taken to the Victoria Hospital in Fife as a result of the single-vehicle collision.

Locals had reported a car remained at the side of the road on Saturday afternoon with police at the scene.

A Police Scotland spokesperson told The Courier enquiries into the incident were ongoing.

They said: “Police received report of a one-car road crash, in which the car left the road, on the A92 at the Cowdenbeath Interchange around 12.45am on Saturday, 31 July, 2021.

“The 38-year-old male passenger was taken to Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy for treatment.

“Enquiries into the incident are ongoing.”

No update on the male passengers condition was available.

