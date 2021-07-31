Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
News / Fife

Two-vehicle crash left M90 northbound reduced to one lane near Rosyth

By James Simpson
July 31 2021, 3.13pm Updated: July 31 2021, 3.23pm
Traffic on the M90 near Rosyth on Saturday.
The M90 in Fife was reduced to one lane for a time on Saturday after a collision involving two vehicles.

Emergency services rushed to the scene at junction two near Rosyth, shortly before 2pm.

One lane was closed as a result of the collision causing major tailbacks on the M90 northbound.

Both lanes reopened

Police Scotland confirmed no-one was injured during the incident as they cleared the road.

A Police Scotland spokesman added: “Police received report of a two-vehicle crash on the M90 northbound at junction 2, near Rosyth, around 1.55pm on Saturday, 31 July, 2021.

“No-one was injured and the road has been cleared.”

