Two-vehicle crash temporarily blocks busy Kirkcaldy road By Katy Scott August 4 2021, 11.09am An accident involving two cars temporarily closed off a road in Kirkcaldy as emergency services attended the scene. The two-vehicle crash in Kirkcaldy was reported to police just after 8.30am on Wednesday. Broom Road was blocked for a short amount of time but has since reopened. A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Around 8.35am on Wednesday, August 4, we received a report of a two vehicle crash on Broom Road in Kirkcaldy. "Emergency services attended and the road was blocked for a short time and has since fully reopened." Roadworks were planned for the busy Kirkcaldy road this month, however they have since been delayed until August.