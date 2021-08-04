Back to normal at Fife Leisure Centres as most remaining Covid rules relaxed

The majority of the remaining Covid restrictions at Fife Leisure Centres will be relaxed, with the requirement to book ahead scrapped.

Gym layouts will go back to normal as part of the overhaul, and fitness classes will revert to studio spaces.

Fife Leisure trust said the operation of its centres would largely return to normal following Nicola Sturgeon’s Covid lockdown announcement on Tuesday.

The change will also see a full return of all activities in sports halls, and the need to pre-book for programmes and facilities will mostly be phased out.

Some safety measures will remain in place, such as screens at reception and the wearing of face masks.

Emma Walker, chief executive of Fife Sports and Leisure Trust, said: “The move to near normal operations is a very encouraging step and we are looking forward to welcoming customers back to programmes and facilities under conditions which they enjoyed pre-Covid.

“We’ll still be asking people to book ahead for fitness classes, but this was the norm before Covid restrictions, but generally, most booking requirements will be phased out by August 16, and, we’d ask for patience while we return our gyms to their former layouts.

“The lockdowns and restrictions associated with the coronavirus pandemic have had a significant impact on the trust, both financially and operationally, and we are working hard to mitigate against these affects while acknowledging that there will be a long-term negative affect to the trust.

“We would appeal to customers to continue to support their local leisure centre – as a charitable trust, we are committed to reinvesting into local communities and the long-term sustainability of the organisation is our primary focus.”

Booking will still be required at the Beacon Leisure Centre in Burntisland and Pitreavie Athletics Centre due to capacity limitations.

It comes after Nicola Sturgeon announced Scotland would move “beyond Level 0”, with most of the last remaining lockdown restrictions removed.

There will no longer be a limit on the number of people who can meet, and businesses will no longer be legally mandated to close.

Speaking in the Scottish Parliament during her Covid update, Nicola Sturgeon confirmed the so-called ‘Freedom Day’ change.

She said that the data and progress with vaccination in Scotland allowed for the final changes to be made.