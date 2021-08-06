News / Fife Police raid Kirkcaldy cocktail bar as search warrant executed By Alasdair Clark August 6 2021, 2.25pm Updated: August 6 2021, 10.22pm Police are on scene Police have cautioned three people after a search was carried out at a cocktail bar on Kirkcaldy High Street in Fife on Friday. A large police presence was reported by locals outside the Independent Gin and Cocktail Bar in Kirkcaldy on Friday. Police confirmed a search warrant was executed at licensed premises in the Fife town. Enquiries are continuing after the search at the bar, located just off the Esplanade. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]]