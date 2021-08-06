Police raid Kirkcaldy cocktail bar as search warrant executed

Police have cautioned three people after a search was carried out at a cocktail bar on Kirkcaldy High Street in Fife on Friday.

A large police presence was reported by locals outside the Independent Gin and Cocktail Bar in Kirkcaldy on Friday.

Police confirmed a search warrant was executed at licensed premises in the Fife town.

Enquiries are continuing after the search at the bar, located just off the Esplanade.