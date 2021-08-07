Full scale emergency operation after reports of woman screaming

A full scale emergency operation was launched in Fife after a woman was reported to be heard “proper screaming”.

The incident kicked off in the Burntisland area just before 11pm on Friday.

A member of the public had reported hearing a woman screaming.

Three hour search

Kinghorn lifeboat was launched along with a coastguard helicopter and three coastguard teams from Kinghorn, South Queensferry and Leven.

They searched the area for almost three hours but there was no sign of anyone in difficulty.

A spokesman for HM Coastguard said: “We received a call at 10.48pm from a concerned member of the public who reported hearing a woman “proper screaming”.

“As a result coastal emergency services were launched.

“A search of the area was carried out but nothing was found.

“The stand down was called at 1.40am.”

Kinghorn lifeboat crew were in action recently after report of an inflatable with people on board being dragged out to sea.

The inflatable turned out to have no one on it.