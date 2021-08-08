Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
VIDEO: Dunfermline and Cowdenbeath hit with sudden localised flooding after day of heavy rain

By Matteo Bell
August 8 2021, 5.36pm Updated: August 9 2021, 9.20am
Flooding on Halbeath Road. Credit: Fife Jammer Locations
Parts of south-west Fife have been hit with quick and heavy localised flooding after a day of bad weather.

Dunfermline and Cowdenbeath are both experiencing flooding caused by the heavy rain, with residents reporting sizeable flooding on some streets.

Halbeath Road was singled as being especially bad, with cars being forced to ford the flooded road slowly.

Meanwhile, residents have described the nearby Robertson Road as “like a river.”

One Dunfermline local said: “It’s been heavy all day but the flooding just happened pretty quick. Seems to be all over Halbeath at bits where there’s water running down a hill.

A car trying to get through the flood.<span style="color: #444444;font-family: Georgia, sans-serif;font-size: 16px">​</span>

“There’s cars trying to drive through it and it’s just silly they are either going to flood the engine or crash.

“I’d avoid the area.”

While Halbeath Road has now been cleared of water, issues are still ongoing in Cowdenbeath.

Fire and Rescue have confirmed that they have been made aware of the flooding.

Fife Council are dealing with localised flooding

Fife Council have also confirmed that they are dealing with the localised flooding.

They have given advice on how to deal with flooding on their website, saying: “If you are at immediate risk of flooding, contact us on 03451 55 00 11, option 4 (Roads and Transportation).

Flooding on Hill Street in Cowdenbeath. Hill Street, Cowdenbeath. Credit: Fife Jammers

“If it’s between 6pm and 8am, or a weekend, please call 03451 55 00 99 to report out-of-hours emergencies.

“We may be able to arrange sandbags which you can collect from council depots, however, limited supplies mean we can’t guarantee to respond to all requests.

Flash flooding hit parts of Fife today following torrential downpours in the area.

“Similarly, if drains are overflowing in your street, call us on the above numbers or report it to us online.

“If there is evidence of sewage, please call the Scottish Water emergency line on 08000 77 87 78.

Flooding on Halbeath Road, Dunfermline. Credit: Fife Jammers

“If your whole street is under water and every property is affected, you should contact the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service.

“Telephone lines to the emergency services and Fife Council will be extremely busy during a flooding emergency. Only phone them if you really need to.”

