VIDEO: Dunfermline and Cowdenbeath hit with sudden localised flooding after day of heavy rain

Parts of south-west Fife have been hit with quick and heavy localised flooding after a day of bad weather.

Dunfermline and Cowdenbeath are both experiencing flooding caused by the heavy rain, with residents reporting sizeable flooding on some streets.

Halbeath Road was singled as being especially bad, with cars being forced to ford the flooded road slowly.

Meanwhile, residents have described the nearby Robertson Road as “like a river.”

One Dunfermline local said: “It’s been heavy all day but the flooding just happened pretty quick. Seems to be all over Halbeath at bits where there’s water running down a hill.

“There’s cars trying to drive through it and it’s just silly they are either going to flood the engine or crash.

“I’d avoid the area.”

While Halbeath Road has now been cleared of water, issues are still ongoing in Cowdenbeath.

Fire and Rescue have confirmed that they have been made aware of the flooding.

Fife Council are dealing with localised flooding

Fife Council have also confirmed that they are dealing with the localised flooding.

They have given advice on how to deal with flooding on their website, saying: “If you are at immediate risk of flooding, contact us on 03451 55 00 11, option 4 (Roads and Transportation).

“If it’s between 6pm and 8am, or a weekend, please call 03451 55 00 99 to report out-of-hours emergencies.

“We may be able to arrange sandbags which you can collect from council depots, however, limited supplies mean we can’t guarantee to respond to all requests.

“Similarly, if drains are overflowing in your street, call us on the above numbers or report it to us online.

“If there is evidence of sewage, please call the Scottish Water emergency line on 08000 77 87 78.

“If your whole street is under water and every property is affected, you should contact the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service.

“Telephone lines to the emergency services and Fife Council will be extremely busy during a flooding emergency. Only phone them if you really need to.”