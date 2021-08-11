Dunfermline masterplan: Conservation group denied access for ecological study

A Fife group fighting to save its local woodland has been prevented from surveying part of the Dunfermline masterplan site.

The Calais Woods Conservation Group fears wildlife and ecosystems will be harmed by major building work on the town’s eastern perimeter.

Members raised funds to pay for an ecological study of the ancient woodland to help ensure a healthy and safe future for trees and wildlife.

But while survey work has begun on the Fife Council-owned section of land, its scope will not extend to neighbouring privately-owned ground.

The group has previously raised fears that the Dunfermline masterplan could affect Calais Woods, which is home to a diverse range of wildlife including birds of prey and roe deer.

It has called for communities to have more say over significant planning applications that affect them.

The masterplan was approved earlier this year and includes a £180 million super-campus with a new Fife College and high school buildings.

It also includes hundreds of new houses, a care home, petrol station and new roads.

Conservation group chairman Martin Willcocks is pleased the survey is now under way.

However, ecologists had been denied access to part of the site owned by Shepherd Offshore due to concerns about health and safety and insurance implications.

This is despite concerns workmen have already begun cutting down trees.

“We are disappointed to learn that our ecologists are not allowed on to the Axis Point site given that the site is used regularly by model car enthusiasts, cyclists practising their off-road skills, young people on scramblers and quad bikes, fishermen, dog walkers and, more recently groundwork contractors intent on cutting down trees with no regard whatsoever to health and safety,” said Martin.

“I’m sure we could have come to an arrangement whereby our survey team, who are highly professional, would have carried out their work to the highest standard of safety and with no threat to the site.”

He added: “We will continue to do all we can to protect local wildlife and the local ecosystems.

“Unfortunately, these don’t exist within boundaries created for planning and development.

“We had hoped to establish an overview for the whole site and establish a baseline including the outlying borders and green networks.”

However, Martin said the group will continue to work with Fife Council and the designers of the new school complex to ensure the woods are protected.

Planning permission

Just last week, the second phase of new housing planned for the Duloch site was approved by Fife councillors.

Perth-based Persimmon Homes was granted permission to build 105 homes at Dunlin Drive.

A total of 183 objections were lodged on the grounds of visual and environmental impact.

But Persimmon welcomed the decision, saying it represented a £14m investment.

Shepherd Offshore did not respond to a request for comment.