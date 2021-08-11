Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
News / Local / Fife

Plans for 214 new homes at controversial site near Crossford in Fife revealed

By Neil Henderson
August 11 2021, 12.54pm Updated: August 11 2021, 2.42pm
Detailed plans for the 214 home development have now been submitted to Fife Council.
Plans to build more than 200 new homes at a controversial development west of Crossford in Fife have been submitted.

Fife Council initially refused planning permission to Aberdeen-based developer Stewart Milne Homes in September 2018.

The housing scheme was rejected on the grounds that the application site lay outwith any defined settlement boundary, was not allocated for housing and was in the countryside.

Scottish Government appeal

In addition it was considered a flooding risk, with council planners taking into consideration 139 letters of objection about various issues.

However, following an appeal to the Scottish Government the appointed reporter, Rob Huntley, granted the developer planning in principle.

Now the housebuilder as submitted a detailed planning application outlining the new community west of Crossford to Fife Council.

The proposal is for 214 new homes on the six-hectare greenfield site.

An artist’s impression of how the site entrance could look.

As well as 161 family homes, the site will also include 53 affordable homes.

And in addition, pedestrian and cycle paths will connect the homes with greenspace.

The development will also have Pitconochie Park along the western and southern edges of the development with links to the existing woodland.

An image of the site’s proposed village green.

Furthermore, the site will boast two village greens providing open space for residents at the heart of the development.

Play areas and an outdoor gym will feature throughout the development and be accessible to the wider public.

Shelley Thomson, senior land and planning manager for Stewart Milne Homes, said: “As with any new development, there have been concerns from local residents.

Public concerns ‘taken into account’

“Our detailed planning application takes account of the issues raised and we have worked hard to create a well thought-out development which blends in with the existing landscape and has a focus on greenspace and wellbeing.”

Craig McKinlay, chief designer, said: “Our plans are sympathetic to the topography of the site.

“They protect and enhance the existing woodland and minimise the number of roads cutting through the site.

Route connecting with primary school

“The pathways, which protect people from the roads, connect to a courtyard to the north of the site leading to the historic Pilgrim’s Way which connects North Queensferry to Dunfermline.

“This will allow stunning views to the east towards Dunfermline Abbey.

“As we shape this environment, we’ll create a ‘safe route to school’.

“That will naturally lead people through fruit tree orchards and the village greens to Links Drive and Crossford Primary School to the west.”

