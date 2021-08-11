Probe as Leuchars Primary School playpark deliberately set on fire

Police in Fife are investigating after the playpark at Leuchars Primary School was deliberately set on fire.

Vandals targeted the play equipment on Monday.

A wooden climbing frame in the school grounds was damaged by the blaze.

The incident was reported to police at 10.40pm on Monday.

‘Deliberately set on fire’

Officers are now looking to speak to any witnesses who may have seen the fire at the school.

In a tweet the force said: “Damage caused to the play park at Leuchars Primary School [on Monday].

“This was believed to be deliberately set on fire.

“Witnesses who have information as to who may be responsible please report in confidence to Police quoting ref 3793 of 09/08.”

Anyone with information can also contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111

The investigation forms part of Operation Prevail, which aims to counteract anti-social behaviour and youth disorder across Fife.