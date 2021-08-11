Two youngsters taken to hospital after sparking major rescue operation in water near Fife beach

Emergency services rushed to the aid of a group of young children in difficulty in the water near Tentsmuir Sands in Fife, sparking a major rescue operation.

Two lifeboats were launched from Broughty Ferry on Wednesday to a group of children aged between 12 and 15 who had been out kayaking off the coast near Tayport.

Emergency services including the RNLI, a Coastguard search and rescue helicopter from Inverness, police and the Scottish Ambulance services were called out to the incident at around 1.40pm.

It is understood a 12-year-old girl had been pulled out to sea.

When the first RNLI lifeboat arrived at Tentsmuir Sands in Tayport at around 2pm, all children were out of the water and in a nearby car park.

Exposure to cold water

Two children in the group have reportedly been taken to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee as a precaution.

It is understood the 12-year-old girl who had been pulled out to sea was suffering from exposure to the cold water.

A spokesman for the RNLI said: “The RNLI were informed of a group of 12 children in a bit of bother off Tentsmuir beach.

“Two boats were launched and the first lifeboat arrived at 2.05pm along with a search and rescue helicopter also scrambled.

“By the time the first boat got there, all the children were out of the water, in the car park.

“The 12-year-old girl who was suffering from exposure to the cold water was taken to hospital with the ambulance service.”

A spokeswoman for the Coastguard said: “At approx. 1.45pm today (11 August), HM Coastguard were alerted to an incident involving multiple people in difficulty in the water at Tentsmuir Sands.

“Broughty Ferry RNLI lifeboats were sent alongside coastguard rescue teams from Dundee, St Andrews, and Leven, as well as the search and rescue helicopter from Inverness.

“Two people were taken to hospital for further treatment.”

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “Around 1.40 pm on Wednesday, August 11, 2021, police and emergency services attended a concern for person call at Tentsmuir Sands, Tayport, where it was reported that a 12-year-old had got into difficulty in the water whilst kayaking with an organised group.

“She has been taken to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee as a precaution. No further police action.”