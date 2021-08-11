Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Two youngsters taken to hospital after sparking major rescue operation in water near Fife beach

By Amie Flett
August 11 2021, 4.29pm Updated: August 11 2021, 6.12pm
RNLI
Broughty Ferry RNLI were called out to a 12-year-old who had gotten into difficulty in the water at Tentsmuir Sands.

Emergency services rushed to the aid of a group of young children in difficulty in the water near Tentsmuir Sands in Fife, sparking a major rescue operation.

Two lifeboats were launched from Broughty Ferry on Wednesday to a group of children aged between 12 and 15 who had been out kayaking off the coast near Tayport.

Emergency services including the RNLI, a Coastguard search and rescue helicopter from Inverness, police and the Scottish Ambulance services were called out to the incident at around 1.40pm.

Tentsmuir Sands

It is understood a 12-year-old girl had been pulled out to sea.

When the first RNLI lifeboat arrived at Tentsmuir Sands in Tayport at around 2pm, all children were out of the water and in a nearby car park.

Exposure to cold water

Two children in the group have reportedly been taken to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee as a precaution.

It is understood the 12-year-old girl who had been pulled out to sea was suffering from exposure to the cold water.

A spokesman for the RNLI said: “The RNLI were informed of a group of 12 children in a bit of bother off Tentsmuir beach.

“Two boats were launched and the first lifeboat arrived at 2.05pm along with a search and rescue helicopter also scrambled.

A search and rescue helicopter attended the incident.

“By the time the first boat got there, all the children were out of the water, in the car park.

“The 12-year-old girl who was suffering from exposure to the cold water was taken to hospital with the ambulance service.”

A spokeswoman for the Coastguard said: “At approx. 1.45pm today (11 August), HM Coastguard were alerted to an incident involving multiple people in difficulty in the water at Tentsmuir Sands.

“Broughty Ferry RNLI lifeboats were sent alongside coastguard rescue teams from Dundee, St Andrews, and Leven, as well as the search and rescue helicopter from Inverness.

“Two people were taken to hospital for further treatment.”

Two children were taken to Ninewells Hospital after the incident,

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “Around 1.40 pm on Wednesday, August 11, 2021, police and emergency services attended a concern for person call at Tentsmuir Sands, Tayport, where it was reported that a 12-year-old had got into difficulty in the water whilst kayaking with an organised group.

“She has been taken to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee as a precaution. No further police action.”

