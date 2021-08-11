Burst Kirkcaldy water main affects 70 homes and floods street

A burst main in Kirkcaldy has flooded a street and left some 70 homes without water as engineers rush to repair the pipe.

Scottish Water said it was working to repair the burst on an 8inch water pipe on Kirkcaldy High Street.

Locals reported police had closed the street after it flooded as a result of the incident earlier on Wednesday afternoon.

Around 70 properties have been provided with bottled water until the repair is completed.

The full repair is estimated to be completed by 10pm on Wednesday and local water supply should return to normal by 11pm.

Repair in progress

A Scottish Water spokesperson said: “Scottish Water are currently working to repair a burst on an 8inch pipe in Kirkcaldy High Street.

“The full repair will take an estimated 4 and a half hours to complete.

“The water supply will gradually return to normal for customers once the repair has been completed.

“We expect it will take up to an hour for all customers to have normal water supply restored.

70 impacted properties

They added: “The supplies to around 70 properties have been impacted and at present we expect to complete the repair in a timeframe which means we do not plan to provide bottled water at distribution locations.

“Customers in the area may notice some impact on their normal water supply, including lower water pressures, discoloured or cloudy water.

“We apologise for the inconvenience and will be working to repair the burst as quickly as possible.”