Record numbers attending Fife emergency departments as staff struggle to cope with demand

Record numbers of people turning up to NHS Fife A&E departments has led to a further call for locals to play their part.

NHS Fife bosses have said that since May emergency departments have recorded five of its six highest daily attendances since records began.

And it has led to a warning that staff are struggling to cope with the demand in Fife as the healthcare system in Fife comes under increasing pressure.

People living in the Kingdom have been asked to make sure they get the right care in the right place rather than attending A&E.

NHS Fife director of Acute Services, Claire Dobson, said the entire health system, including GPs and other frontline services were under increasing strain.

She added: “Our clinicians are finding it increasingly difficult to manage the rising demand.

‘We need the public to play their part’

“We need the public to play their part and for those with an urgent care need – but their issue is not an emergency, and their life is not at risk – we need them to call NHS24 on 111 (a free telephone advice line) and, if necessary, they will be able to speak to a clinician or be directly booked into an appointment with a service that is right for them.”

Clare Dobson said NHS Fife and its partners had been working to improve urgent and emergency care service across the region.

She added: “NHS Fife and our primary care partners have been working hard to improve urgent and emergency care services, so residents across Fife can get the right care in the right place, first time – and no time is wasted by patients or our staff.

“We know too many people still go to A&E when their condition or illness is not life-threatening or an emergency, and this means too many people in real need of emergency care end up waiting for treatment.