News / Courts Teenager ran semi-naked down Fife street after alleged sexual assault, trial hears By Kirsty McIntosh August 12 2021, 9.00am Updated: August 12 2021, 3.07pm Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court. A terrified teenager fled into the street wearing nothing but a t-shirt after being sexually assaulted at a house in Fife, a court has been told. Gary Hempseed is accused of assaulting the woman as part of a campaign of abuse against several teenagers lasting over a decade. One youngster, who cannot be named for legal reasons, wept as she told Kirkcaldy [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]]