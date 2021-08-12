Jane Fitzpatrick: Detectives say Glenrothes death still unexplained following post mortem

Police probing the death of Glenrothes woman Jane Fitzpatrick after she was found inside a car say her death is still unexplained following a post mortem.

A major investigation into the 48-year-old’s death has entered its fourth day.

Officers have been trying to establish the circumstances surrounding Ms Fitzpatrick’s death after she was found on Monday.

But so far, the exact cause is unclear. The force has also confirmed no arrests have been made.

In an update on Thursday, a spokesperson said: “Following a post mortem examination, the death of the 48-year-old woman is still being treated as unexplained and extensive inquiries are continuing to establish the exact circumstances surrounding her death.”

Officers were called to Cable Road, near Glenrothes Recycling Centre, at around 9am on Monday after Ms Fitzpatrick’s body was found inside a car.

The area was closed off for much of the day, but had reopened by Tuesday.

Neighbours quizzed by police

We then reported how officers had interviewed a number of neighbours of South Street West in Leslie.

One neighbour in nearby Leslie told The Courier she was asked questions about anything she had seen or heard in recent weeks.

She said: “They were back on Tuesday asking different questions about the woman who stayed there.

“I didn’t know much else, though – it was just questions about if we had seen anything unusual or worrying.”