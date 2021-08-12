Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
News / Fife

Jane Fitzpatrick: Detectives say Glenrothes death still unexplained following post mortem

By Alasdair Clark
August 12 2021, 10.48am Updated: August 12 2021, 3.43pm
Police have been investigating the death of Jane Fitzpatrick
Police probing the death of Glenrothes woman Jane Fitzpatrick after she was found inside a car say her death is still unexplained following a post mortem.

A major investigation into the 48-year-old’s death has entered its fourth day.

Officers have been trying to establish the circumstances surrounding Ms Fitzpatrick’s death after she was found on Monday.

But so far, the exact cause is unclear. The force has also confirmed no arrests have been made.

Forensics teams at the scene on Monday.
In an update on Thursday, a spokesperson said: “Following a post mortem examination, the death of the 48-year-old woman is still being treated as unexplained and extensive inquiries are continuing to establish the exact circumstances surrounding her death.”

Officers were called to Cable Road, near Glenrothes Recycling Centre, at around 9am on Monday after Ms Fitzpatrick’s body was found inside a car.

The area was closed off for much of the day, but had reopened by Tuesday.

Neighbours quizzed by police

We then reported how officers had interviewed a number of neighbours of South Street West in Leslie.

One neighbour in nearby Leslie told The Courier she was asked questions about anything she had seen or heard in recent weeks.

She said: “They were back on Tuesday asking different questions about the woman who stayed there.

“I didn’t know much else, though – it was just questions about if we had seen anything unusual or worrying.”

