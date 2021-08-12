Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Friday, August 13th 2021 Show Links
News / Fife

Claims quarantine exemption scheme in ‘total disarray’ as Fifers still being denied international travel

By Neil Henderson
August 12 2021, 11.28am Updated: August 12 2021, 4.39pm
Fife MP Wendy Chamberlain has claimed the scheme is still in "complete disarray".
Fife MP Wendy Chamberlain has claimed the scheme is still in "complete disarray".

A Fife MP has claimed a quarantine exemption scheme designed to allow individuals to travel abroad is in “complete disarray”.

North East Fife MP, Wendy Chamberlain, has made the claim after being inundated with cases of people having received a vaccine dose in both England and Scotland but still being denied international travel.

Mrs Chamberlain said the IT system responsible for transferring patient information regarding Covid-19 vaccinations across the four UK nations, and for sharing that data with the EU travel scheme, is still not working.

Student missed brother’s wedding

And despite highlighting the plight of three St Andrews University students in July, all  are still experiencing problems.

From left, three St Andrews University students Silvia Ventura, Gina Gnanasampanthan and Giulia Benedetta Calabrese who despite having had both vaccination jabs have been refused quarantine exemption.
From left, three St Andrews University students Silvia Ventura, Gina Gnanasampanthan and Giulia Benedetta Calabrese who despite having had both vaccination jabs have been refused quarantine exemption.

PHD student, Giulia Benedetta Calabrese, missed her brother’s wedding in Switzerland due to the error.

Almost a month on and she’s still being denied a chance to visit friends and family abroad.

Meanwhile, another EU resident has reported that vaccines received in Scotland also did not show up on the QR code for the EU’s app, while those received under NHS England do.

Officials told them that the app requires a vaccine batch number, which is not provided to patients receiving their dose under NHS Scotland.

Cases still to be resolved

NHS England and NHS Scotland informed the MP that a procedure is now in place to share vaccine data across the four nations of the UK but to-date none of the cases raised by the MP have been resolved.

The MP also said Public Health Scotland are advising people experiencing this problem to contact the Covid-19 status helpline.

In some cases, however, helpline staff are claiming there is still no transfer of data and they cannot help.

Meanwhile, others are still awaiting a resolution despite being informed the case has been escalated.

Records couldn’t be found

Miss Calabrese said: “I cannot believe that I am still not able to travel to see my family and my boyfriend in Europe, given that I am fully vaccinated and most restrictions have been lifted for people in my situation.

“I tried to contact NHS England again, but they told me they could not find my record on their system because I am not registered with a GP in England and referred me to NHS Scotland.

“When I phoned NHS Scotland, the person said that I should solve my problem exclusively through NHS England because NHS Scotland only deals with Scottish vaccines.

“I don’t want to keep missing out on life events just because of a bureaucratic problem that has apparently no solution.”

‘Complete disarray’

Ms Chamberlain said the quarantine exemption scheme is still in “complete disarray”.

She added: “The system has created needless confusion for thousands of people wishing to travel and visit loved ones on the continent.

“In addition, our governments and health care systems across the four nations of the UK appear to be working completely separately.

“There’s no coordination or clear guidance for people who have received jags under different services.

“I have contacted NHS Scotland, NHS England, the Scottish Health Secretary, Public Health Scotland and the national vaccine helpline about this matter.

“And each one has told me something completely different while at the same time failing to offer any solutions for people currently trapped by this bungled scheme.”

Responding to the MP’s claims, a Scottish Government spokesperson said: “Work to align vaccination records from England and Scotland and to install a process for sharing data was completed on August 10.

“Hopefully these cases can now be resolved.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]