Kirkcaldy dog owner who blocked SSPCA inspector banned from keeping animals for a year

A neglectful dog owner from Kirkcaldy has been banned from keeping animals for a year.

31-year-old Ryan Stewart blocked an animal welfare inspector from entering his home after the Scottish SPCA had received reports of his dog Sky being malnourished and suffering from a skin condition.

At Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court, Fiscal Depute Xander van der Scheer explained an investigator from the charity arrived at Stewart’s Winifred Crescent flat after receiving an anonymous tip off.

He said: “She was met by the accused who stated he was the occupier of the property.

“The accused said the dog was very excitable and the inspector was unable to see the dog.”

Tried to block inspector

The inspector described the odour emanating from the property as being an “overpowering smell of urine and faeces.”

Stewart at this point began blocking the doorway to his flat.

He continued making excuses to deter the inspector until someone else in the property opened the door and let the dog out.

The Staffordshire Bull Terrier cross, which was around seven years old, had bones visible and was “clearly emaciated.”

The dog, which Stewart had kept since it was a puppy, also had extremely long nails.

The inspector raised concerns and vets later diagnosed the dog with dermatosis and alopecia.

“Too much” for accused

Stewart admitted that between November 16 and 23, he caused Sky unnecessary suffering in that he failed to provide adequate nutrition, care and treatment.

He also pled guilty to failing to obtain veterinary advice or treatment for the dog, which was suffering from health conditions including weight loss and skin conditions including hair loss.

Stewart’s defence solicitor Kerr Sneddon said Sky, now in the care of SSPCA, was severely underweight when she was rescued and has made a “remarkable” recovery.

He said: “The situation got too much for Mr Stewart.

“He could no longer bathe the dog and had issues giving the dog enough food.

“He should have contacted a vet. He should have got medicated shampoo.

“He knew exactly what they would find and it was embarrassing.”

Sheriff Richard McFarlane sentenced Stewart to carry out 65 hours of unpaid work over the next 12 months and banned him from owning animals for a year.

He said: “You have had Sky since she was a puppy. I’m told you took appropriate steps.

“Things have gone wrong.

“This is a situation where the dog was below the desired weight.”