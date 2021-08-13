News / Fife Three arrests after riot police called to ‘stand-off’ in Cowdenbeath By Neil Henderson and Katy Scott August 13 2021, 9.57am Updated: August 13 2021, 1.52pm Three people have been arrested after police were involved in an alleged stand-off in Cowdenbeath. Officers in riot gear, a dogs unit and firefighters were called to Copeland Crescent on Friday morning. The incident went on for nearly six hours with surrounding roads blocked off by emergency vehicles. One onlooker said: “It looks like a stand-off. Officers with shields were seen going into a block of flats. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]]