Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Friday, August 13th 2021 Show Links
News / Fife

Man, 69, dies after collapsing on Kirkcaldy street

By Katy Scott
August 13 2021, 2.19pm Updated: August 13 2021, 2.21pm
kirkcaldy man died
Bridge Street in Kirkcaldy.

A man has died after he was found collapsed on a Kirkcaldy street.

Emergency services were called to the town’s Bridge Street – near the Morrisons supermarket – on Friday morning.

He was taken away in an ambulance but later died.

Police are now looking into the cause of the death, but it is not thought to be suspicious.

Death being treated as unexplained

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “Police were called around 10.40am on Friday August 13 following the report of a concern for person on Bridge Street, Kirkcaldy.

“Emergency services attended and a 69-year-old man was taken to hospital where he died a short time later.

“The death is currently being treated as unexplained but there do not appear to be any suspicious circumstances.

“A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier