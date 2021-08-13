Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Friday, August 13th 2021 Show Links
News / Fife

Tributes for Fife actor Ken Hutchinson, star of Straw Dogs and The Sweeney, who has passed away

By Neil Henderson
August 13 2021, 6.55pm Updated: August 13 2021, 6.57pm
Scottish actor, Ken Hutchinson, described as Leslie's most famous son.
Tributes have been paid to Scottish actor, Ken Hutchinson, described as ‘Leslie’s most famous son’, who has passed away.

The Fife actor, who featured in Straw Dogs with Dustin Hoffman and Wrath of God alongside Robert Mitchum, passed away at his Southwood home in London on Monday, August 9.

His family say he passed away peacefully of natural causes, aged 72.

The Sweeney

The actor will also be remembered for roles in the hit UK police series The Sweeney in which he also featured in the second full length film spin off, Sweeney 2.

Later in his career, he will be fondly remembered by many for his portrayal of Mac Murphy, manager of fictional football club Dunmore United in the popular ITV children’s drama.

Born and raised in Leslie — as well as later returning to live in the town at various times in his life — Ken got his break in acting by chance as a 16-year-old.

“Ken was a cleaner at Nottingham’s Theatre Royal and next door was the Playhouse,” Ken’s brother, Jerry remembers.

“He went in to ask for a job and the director and actor John Neville made him assistant stage manager and he never looked back.

“After a few years he gravitated towards the West End where he met Peter O’Toole and a friendship was formed.”

Soon after, Ken secured a role as Norman Scutt in the controversial 1971 Sam Peckinpah film Straw Dogs.

Robert Mitchum

A year later he appeared alongside Hollywood star Robert Mitchum in Wrath of God, striking up a friendship that lasted until Mitchum’s death in 1997.

TV roles, notably in The Sweeney and later Minder, both starring Dennis Waterman followed.

As a friend of Waterman and his partner, Rula Lenska, Ken famously lent the couple his house in Leslie to allow them to escape the media glare and pursuit by tabloid reporters.

Described as a keen footballer, Ken also regularly appeared in goal for Waterman’s celebrity football team which played charity matches across the UK.

‘Leslie’s most famous son’

Paying tribute, fellow Leslie resident, actor and playwright, Micheal Kelly, described  Ken as “Leslie’s most famous son”.

He added: “He was a fine actor who featured alongside some of the best both on film as well as television.

“He was also widely respected in Leslie never losing touch with his roots and his home town.”

Ashes to be returned to Leslie

Ken is survived by his two daughter and two sons.

Details of a funeral are yet to be finalised however the family say they plan to scatter his ashes back in Leslie in due course.

