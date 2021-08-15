News / Fife £33m superyacht rented by Tom Cruise spotted off Fife coast By Amie Flett August 15 2021, 6.15pm Updated: August 15 2021, 8.38pm £33m superyacht reportedly rented by Tom Cruise spotted off the coast of Pittenweem. The Triple Seven superyacht reportedly being rented by Hollywood star Tom Cruise has docked off the coast of Pittenweem after being spotted by locals. The American actor has recently been shooting the latest Mission Impossible film at the Warner Bros Studios in Hertfordshire. Tom Cruise Taking a break from filming, Cruise had recently been staying on the Triple Seven yacht while on holiday in Cornwall. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]]