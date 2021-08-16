Inverness chairman Ross Morrison submits revised plans for ‘care village’ near Kirkcaldy esplanade

The chairman of Inverness Caledonian Thistle Football Club has unveiled revised plans to build a “care village” in Kirkcaldy.

Through his Broughty Ferry-based company, Grant Road Properties Ltd, Ross Morrison has tabled plans for a new care development.

The proposal features 58 flats, six sheltered bungalow homes and a café on the site next to the Morrisons supermarket.

The new builds are proposed for the site of the former bus depot at the southern edge of the Esplanade.

The flats and café would be positioned to look out over the water, while the bungalows would sit to the south of the supermarket.

A five-storey block of 22 flats would cater to the over-55s, while another three/four-storey block would host 36 “extra care” flats.

These would operate in a similar manner to sheltered housing, according to the application, with additional personal services.

Fife Council is the proposed landlord for the extra care block.

Agents acting for Mr Morrison’s firm have asked the council’s planning department to consider approving the Kirkcaldy care village.

They say it would remove a “scar” from the waterfront and “re-energise” the Rope Walk area of the coastal path.

Revised version of previous plans

“The location… makes the site ideal for redevelopment to make the site usable again and extend the public realm of the Seafield beach coastal fringe,” planning consultants Norr said in a statement.

The plans are a further revision of those originally proposed by Grant Road Properties.

It had once proposed up to 300 flats in the same site in Kirkcaldy.

The first phase of this site included a planned complex of flats, shopping facilities and hot food vendors.

It was refused last August amid concerns that the buildings were badly designed and a potential flood risk.

Those concerns appear to have been addressed in Mr Morrison’s new application, which features explicit references to buildings being “future proof” against rising tides and the complex being of a more sympathetic stepped design.

The over-55s complex, if approved, will also feature balcony spaces in each apartment.

Residents would also have access to shared roof garden.

Mr Morrison did not respond to a request for comment.