Tuesday, August 17th 2021
News / Fife

Fife Festival of Music announces 2022 return

By Claire Warrender
August 17 2021, 11.14am Updated: August 17 2021, 11.15am
The festival attracts performers of all ages.
Fife Festival of Music has announced its return in 2022 after Covid put the brakes on this year’s event.

Some 10,000 performers and audience members are expected to enjoy two weeks of music at venues across the region.

Performers at a previous event.

And organisers have taken the huge step of offering free entry to all classes as a welcome back bonus.

The festival celebrated its 40th anniversary in January 2020 and was one of the last events to go ahead in Fife before the first lockdown.

But the 2021 event was called off “with great sadness and regret” amid coronavirus safety fears.

The festival attracts performers from across Fife, including school children and adults.

Audiences enjoy the performances.

Committee members said they couldn’t wait to get back to performing.

“We have been looking forward eagerly to the re-emergency of music-making locally and nationally and to offering platforms for performance,” they said.

“Most importantly, the festival is taking a huge step to welcome back participants by offering free entry to all classes.

“This incentive will be funded by the festival’s own reserves together with grants from Carnegie Dunfermline Trust, Fife Charities Trust and the support of the Friends of Fife Festival of Music.”

They added: “Music brings joy to so many and provides health and wellbeing options across the range of humanity.”

Festival involved generations of Fifers

The festival is mainly held in Adam Smith Theatre, Kirkcaldy, with additional sessions organised at Carnegie Hall in Dunfermline and Cupar Corn Exchange.

It has encouraged generations of Fifers to get involved in music, with participants taking part in competitive and non-competitive classes.

Disciplines include everything from solo instrumentalists to choirs and orchestras.

It originally ran in the 1920s and 30s but ceased before the Second World War.

However, a group of local musicians revived it in 1981 and it ran every year until this year.

The committee has updated the format for 2022 to include an online entry system.

Forms can be found at the festival website.

The festival will run from January 31 to February 11.

