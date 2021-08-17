Licence to bill: Glenrothes driver caught out by James Bond of parking wardens

A motorist in Glenrothes has been caught out twice by the apparent ‘James Bond of parking wardens’ in Fife.

The driver has received two tickets for parking in Leslie, Fife, with the second issued by a warden who signed the notice as “JB”.

As well as sharing the same initials as the famous MI6 spy, the warden also has the same ID number as Bond’s codename — 007.