‘Root’ diversion: Reports of broccoli spillage outside Fife Lidl store blocking road

A trailer has overturned outside a Lidl supermarket in Fife, with reports of vegetables strewn across the road.

On Facebook, a post by Fife Jammer Locations claims a trailer, appearing to have been towed by a tractor, had overturned on Station Road, in Cupar.

Early reports suggest broccoli was spread across the carriageway.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “We received a report of a trailer having overturned on Station Road in Cupar around 6.45pm on Tuesday August 17.

“Officers are in attendance and no one is injured.”

More to follow.