News / Fife 'Root' diversion: Reports of broccoli spillage outside Fife Lidl store blocking road By Steven Rae August 17 2021, 8.23pm Updated: August 17 2021, 8.23pm The overturned trailer, with police in attendance. A trailer has overturned outside a Lidl supermarket in Fife, with reports of vegetables strewn across the road. On Facebook, a post by Fife Jammer Locations claims a trailer, appearing to have been towed by a tractor, had overturned on Station Road, in Cupar. The scene of the incident. Early reports suggest broccoli was spread across the carriageway. A Police Scotland spokesman said: "We received a report of a trailer having overturned on Station Road in Cupar around 6.45pm on Tuesday August 17. Police in attendance. "Officers are in attendance and no one is injured." More to follow.