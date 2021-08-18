Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Fife Council issues warning over toxic blue-green algae that can kill pets

By Alasdair Clark
August 18 2021, 1.09pm Updated: August 18 2021, 1.10pm
Fife Council have issued a warning about blue-green algae
Fife Council is warning locals that blooms of toxic blue-green algae have been reported in several lochs and ponds.

The bacteria, which can turn the water a distinctive blue or green colour, can be lethal if it is ingested by animals.

Locals have been told that the algae has been reported in three places across Fife, including at Clatto Reservoir south of Cupar.

Blue-green algae, or cyanobacteria, can be harmful to humans, sometimes causing severe illness as well as problems like eye irritation and vomiting.

Fife Council says suspected blooms have also been reported at Lochore Meadows and Beveridge Park in Kirkcaldy.

The algae has been spotted in water around Fife

A spokesperson said: “Blue-green algae pose risks to public and animal health when they form blooms and scums in freshwater in warm summer months.

“Please keep yourselves and your dogs away from affected water bodies.”

While the algae can develop anywhere, it is more common in still or slow-moving water like ponds.

Cyanobacteria often has a much more serious effect on animals, with several cases reported in Scotland this year where dogs have died after coming into contact with it.

Bute and Cowal Vets in Dunoon in Argyll and Bute shared a warning to pet owners in July after a dog they treated died after exposure to blue-green algae.

In a post warning people about the dangers, bosses wrote: “Call your vet immediately if you think your dog has blue-green algae poisoning, the sooner your dog gets treatment the better their chance of survival.

“If your dog comes into contact with blue-green algae, don’t allow them to lick their fur, wash them (if possible) and call your vet ASAP.

Ingesting the water can be very dangerous

“The more toxins your dog takes in, the worse their poisoning will be.”

Fife Council says any member of the public who finds areas of water affected with blue-green algae should inform economy, planning & employability services on 03451 55 00 22.

Blue-green algae: How dangerous are the toxic blooms to humans and dogs?

