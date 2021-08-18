Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Half a million Covid jabs now delivered in Fife

By Jake Keith
August 18 2021, 3.22pm Updated: August 18 2021, 3.22pm

Half a million Covid vaccine doses have been delivered in Fife in what has been billed as a major milestone.

Since the first Pfizer jabs were administered in December, the rollout has picked up pace with Oxford/AstraZeneca and Moderna added to the country’s armoury.

As of August 18, around 274,000 first doses have been given along with just under 236,000 second doses.

NHS Fife staff have worked ‘tirelessly’

NHS Fife director of public health, Dr Joy Tomlinson, said the incredible effort is saving lives.

She said: “The scale of the Covid-19 vaccination programme here in Fife is unlike anything we have ever undertaken.

“Reaching more than half a million vaccinations is hugely encouraging and we want to thank the people of Fife for their fantastic response to the offer of vaccination, and to the healthcare staff who have worked tirelessly throughout the campaign.

Covid-19 vaccines have allowed the UK to reopen despite high case numbers.

“We continue to see the positive impact of the vaccination programme in helping to reduce spread, reducing hospital admissions and preventing some of the most vulnerable from becoming seriously unwell and requiring treatment in our intensive care units.”

Care home residents and frontline health and social care workers were among the first to be vaccinated, followed by those aged 80 and over.

The latest group are 16 and 17 year olds, who just this month became eligible.

Many that age have been flocking to vaccination centres as soon as they could.

Covid vaccine drop-in clinics still running

Centres remain open for anyone over 16 still to receive a first dose as well those who received their first dose more than eight weeks previously.

The Covid-19 vaccination programme was launched in December 2020.

Dr Tomlinson added: “With restrictions now having eased across the country, it’s easy to think that the virus is no longer a threat to our health but that is far from the case, with even some people who are otherwise healthy suffering serious effects after contracting Covid-19.

“Our clinics remain open for those who haven’t been vaccinated or who are more than eight weeks since their first dose.

“Many clinics operate a drop-in service so it has never been easier to get vaccinated.”

To check when and where drop-in clinics are running, visit NHS Fife on Facebook or visit their website.

